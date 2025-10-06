‘Much-loved’ father who was seriously injured in a crash has died weeks after incident
At 10:22pm on September 19, police responded to reports of a crash in Halifax.
The incident took place on Gibbet Street at the junction with Churn Lane and involved a pedestrian and a grey BMW 316.
The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
However, on Saturday (Oct 4) the pedestrian died in hospital.
Police confirmed the man was 54-year-old, Darrell ‘Bobby’ Hanson, 54.
Mr Hanson’s family has issued a short statement in tribute to him.
They said: “Darrell was a much-loved son, husband, father, grandfather and brother.
“He was loved by everyone and will be greatly missed.”
A 68-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and driving whilst over the prescribed limit (drugs).
The man remains on bail while enquiries into the crash continue.
Police continue to urge for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Anyone who witnessed the incident, which occurred at the junction with Churn Street at about 10.22pm on Friday, 19 September is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the livechat on the West Yorkshire Police website.
“Anyone with footage which may assist the investigation is also asked to contact the team, quoting log reference 2131 of 19 September.”