'Much-loved' Yorkshire father of three, 50, named in fishing pond murder inquiry as 'devastated' family pay tribute

Emergency services were called to a fishing pond off Herries Road in the Shirecliffe area of Sheffield on Thursday (June 16) at 9.21pm to reports of cause for concern of a man.
The man, now named as father of three Kevin Hodkinson from Sheffield was taken to hospital via ambulance but sadly pronounced dead a short time later.
Kevin’s family have released a photograph and shared the following tribute to him.
They said: “Kevin was a much loved son, dad, grandad, brother, partner, uncle and friend.
“We are devastated to lose him.”
Kevin’s family ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time and that people are mindful of speculation in comments shared online.
Officers are investigating the circumstances into Kevin’s death and have charged a man with murder in connection to the Kevin’s death.
Kieran Hayes, 33, of Oxspring Bank Road in Sheffield, is charged with murder and has been remanded into police custody.
He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Monday (June 20) morning.
Anyone with information that may help officers with their inquiry is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1014 of 16 June or online through our website.