Much-loved Yorkshire restaurant ransacked by intruders for third time
A popular Yorkshire town centre eaterie has been attacked by intruders for the third time.
Noco Kiosk in Westgate Arcade, Halifax, was shut on Tuesday (Oct 11) after being ransacked overnight.
The Italian street kitchen has posted photos on its social media showing the scale of the damage.
They say this is the third time this has happened, and vowed to be open as usual today.
Most Popular
"Sorry for any inconvenience, we are closed today whilst we clean up the mess!
"We will be back better than ever!”