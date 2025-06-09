Police have named a teenager who was murdered during a large fight on Friday afternoon.

West Yorkshire Police have also released an image of Muhammad Junaid Khan, of Bradford, following a fight in the Newton Street area of the city at about 2.30pm on Friday.

The force said it was called to the scene following reports of a number of men fighting with knives.

Detectives said while they are continuing to investigate the incident, they believe Muhammed was stabbed during an altercation outside a shop in Loughrigg Street, during which two other men were stabbed.

So far, eight men have been arrested in connection with the murder.

An 18-year-old man and two men, both aged 24, have been arrested on suspicion of murder; two 27-year-old men and two men, aged 24 and 26, have been arrested on suspicion of affray in relation to the incident; and a 53-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

One of the two 27-year-old men who were arrested on suspicion of affray was also stabbed in the chest and remains in a serious condition in hospital. The 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder was stabbed in the arm and had injuries which were not considered life-threatening.

Muhammad Junaid Khan | WYP

Speaking on Saturday, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Dan Bates said: “Our investigation remains at an early stage, and we are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to build up a complete picture of the circumstances in which this young man has tragically lost his life.

“We are grateful to all those in the community who have come forward with information to assist the investigation and we continue to appeal for anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any relevant CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage to contact us.

“We have specially trained officers working to support this young man’s family at what is clearly a really difficult time for them.

“We recognise that there will be an understandable level of shock and concern in the local community following this incident and we are continuing to work closely alongside Bradford District’s Stronger Communities Team and the local neighbourhood policing team to reassure people and keep them informed of the progress of our investigation.”

