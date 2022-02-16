A multi-vehicle crash on the A64 in Yorkshire stopped traffic this morning (February 16), National Highways reported.

Traffic on the A64 eastbound between the A1036 at Dringhouses and the A19 at Fulford near York was temporarily stopped due to a multi-vehicle crash.

National Highways: Yorkshire reported the incident on Twitter at approximately 8.15am on Wednesday morning.

In an update at 9.34am, it stated that traffic remained at a standstill and that North Yorkshire Police were on the scene working to clear the collision.

At 9.55am, National Highways announced that all lanes had reopened - but that there was still approximately 4.2 miles of congestion, causing delays of around 15 minutes.

It added that motorists can expect to face around five miles of congestion, which is causing delays of 50 minutes above usual journey times.

More information to follow.