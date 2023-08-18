Mum in serious condition after being savaged by dog as she pushed child in pram in Yorkshire

A Yorkshire mother is in a serious condition in hospital after being savagely attacked by a dog as she pushed her child in a pram.

The 28-year-old woman, who hasn't been named, suffered 'serious injuries' to her arms, after she was mauled by the XL bully while walking with her dog and child. Police sealed off the area where the attack happened yesterday in Doncaster and firearms officers have now seized the dog responsible for the savaging.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the dog caused injuries to the woman's arms, but she's now in a 'stable but serious condition.'

They said: "It is believed that the victim, a 28-year-old woman was walking her dog down the street, while pushing her child in a pram when she was approached by a loose dog. The dog, believed to be an XL Bully breed, is alleged to have caused serious injury to the woman's arms.

Police have seized the dog after the attack

"She has been taken to hospital by ambulance, where she remains in a stable but serious condition. Firearms and dog officers attended the scene and seized the dog."

The incident is the latest in a long line of horrific dog attacks in the Doncaster area in recent months.

Elon-Jase Ellis-Joynes was just 12 days old when he was savaged by a Chow-Chow-Alsatian cross in the Woodlands area of Doncaster in September 2020.

In March this year, a woman was injured after a dog pounced on her and her pet in the Bentley area while another couple's dog was mauled to death in Thorne.