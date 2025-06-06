Murder arrest after victim of Yorkshire assault dies in hospital
Mazin Kaladi was found with life-threatening injuries in Grimesthorpe Road in Burngreave, Sheffield, at around 9pm on Thursday (May 29).
The 32-year-old was taken to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance Service, who alerted South Yorkshire Police of his condition.
He died in hospital on Sunday (Jun 1).
Police have now arrested a 69-year-old man on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident. He has since been released on bail.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 1109 of May 29. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.