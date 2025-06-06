Murder arrest after victim of Yorkshire assault dies in hospital

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after an assault victim died in hospital three days after he was attacked.

Mazin Kaladi was found with life-threatening injuries in Grimesthorpe Road in Burngreave, Sheffield, at around 9pm on Thursday (May 29).

The 32-year-old was taken to hospital by Yorkshire Ambulance Service, who alerted South Yorkshire Police of his condition.

He died in hospital on Sunday (Jun 1).

Police have now arrested a 69-year-old man on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident. He has since been released on bail.