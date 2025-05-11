Murder arrest made after body of missing man pulled from water in Yorkshire

An investigation has been launched after the body of a missing man was found in water in Rotherham.

At 12.16pm on Saturday May 10, officers from South Yorkshire Police received a call regarding a missing person who had not been seen since Thursday May 8.

Enquiries led officers to a river near Treeton Lane where a search of the water took place.

The body of a man was found in the river around 7.15pm.

Formal identification of the man is yet to take place, but the missing man's family have been updated and are being supported by specialist officers, police said.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Treeton Lane was closed for a period of time while officers conducted their work, but the road has since re-opened.

A scene remain in place in the area.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood, Senior Investigating Officer on this case, said: "We understand news of a murder arrest will cause considerable concern among the local community, and I want to reassure you we are working extremely hard to piece together the events which have led to this man's tragic death.

"At the heart of this investigation is a man who has lost his life and a grieving family who are now coming to terms with that loss. Our thoughts are with them at this unimaginably difficult time.

"Our enquiries are at an early stage and I'd like to urge anyone who has any information which they feel could help our investigation to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"There will be an increased police presence in the surrounding area over the coming days so please speak to our officers to voice concerns or pass on information if you come across them. They are there to help."