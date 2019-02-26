Murder investigation in Harehills after 21-year-old woman's death: Two men arrested

Have your say

TWO men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a 21-year-old woman in Harehills.

The woman was found seriously injured at a house in Milan Road, Harehills, just after 7pm last night. (Mon Feb 25).

She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Two men, aged 29 and 34, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently in custody.

A police scene remains in place around Milan Road for ongoing forensic examination and searches.

The ambulance service contacted police at 7.10pm last night after paramedics attending the scene found the woman seriously injured.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Swift, of West Yorkshire Police's Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are treating the woman’s death as murder and have arrested two men in connection with incident.

“Her family have been informed and we are supporting them at what is obviously a very difficult time for them.

“Our enquiries are still at an early stage and we would like to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Polegate.

Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.