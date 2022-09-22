Murder investigation launched after 15-year-old boy stabbed to death outside Yorkshire school

The shocking attack happened at Woodhouse Hill at 2.45pm on Wednesday (Sep 21), close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School. The victim was treated at the scene and taken to Leeds General Infirmary for emergency surgery.

But he was pronounced dead a short time later, and detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the investigation into the murder.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes said that police have identified a number of witnesses to the incident.

A boy who was stabbed outisde a Yorkshire school has died. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

"Our investigation is still at a very early stage, and we will be carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident that has resulted in the absolutely senseless loss of a young life," he said.

"We recognise that an incident of this nature will cause understandable shock and concern in the community, and we are working closely alongside our colleagues at Kirklees District who are increasing their presence in the area to reassure people and keep them updated as our investigation progresses.

"We have already identified a number of witnesses to the incident itself but would still like to hear from anyone who has any information that could assist the investigation."