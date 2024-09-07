Murder investigation launched after body of a man found at Yorkshire home

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a man was discovered at a home in Yorkshire.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Park Road in the Crosland Moor area of Huddersfield shortly after 8.15pm on Thursday (Sep 5).

Officers were called to the scene following reports of a sudden death. The body of the man, who was 59, was found to have suffered serious injuries.

Further enquiries from the force’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team led to a murder investigation being launched, and now detectives are appealing for information.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Michael Cox, said: “We have extensive enquiries ongoing into this incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed or heard any suspicious activity in the Park Road area on Thursday afternoon or early evening.

“We understand this incident will cause some concern in the community and officers are conducting reassurance patrols in the area.”