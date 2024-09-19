Breaking

Murder investigation launched in Stockton after 26-year-old man stabbed to death

A murder probe has been launched in Stockton after a man was stabbed to death.

Just after midnight on Thursday (Sept 19), Cleveland Police responded to reports of an incident in Stockton.

The incident happened just outside a property in Hills Drive, when a 26-year-old man was stabbed and died at the scene.

Police have now launched a murder investigation.

Officers remained at the scene to determine the full details and investigate further.

In a statement Cleveland Police said: “Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police by dialling 101, quoting reference number 180509.”

