A murder probe has been launched in Stockton after a man was stabbed to death.

Just after midnight on Thursday (Sept 19), Cleveland Police responded to reports of an incident in Stockton.

The incident happened just outside a property in Hills Drive, when a 26-year-old man was stabbed and died at the scene.

Police have now launched a murder investigation.

Officers remained at the scene to determine the full details and investigate further.