Breaking
Murder investigation launched in Stockton after 26-year-old man stabbed to death
A murder probe has been launched in Stockton after a man was stabbed to death.
Just after midnight on Thursday (Sept 19), Cleveland Police responded to reports of an incident in Stockton.
The incident happened just outside a property in Hills Drive, when a 26-year-old man was stabbed and died at the scene.
Police have now launched a murder investigation.
Officers remained at the scene to determine the full details and investigate further.
In a statement Cleveland Police said: “Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact police by dialling 101, quoting reference number 180509.”