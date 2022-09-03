Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police officers were called at about 5.50am on Saturday by a member of the public to report two men being in a collision with a car, which then left the scene, on Cricket Inn Road, Park Hill.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service was also in attendance and the road was closed between Maltravers Road and the roundabout at the junction with Woodbourn Road and Manor Way, police said.

Despite the best efforts of ambulance crews one of the men, aged in his 60s, later died of his injuries.

The crash was on Cricket Inn Road

His family have been informed and are being supported by officers at this extremely difficult time.

The second man was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, police confirmed.

Investigations are at an early stage and the vehicle involved is being sought.

A 31-year-old man from Sheffield has since been located and arrested on suspicion of murder.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone, particularly passing motorists, who may have seen or heard anything in the lead up to the collision which might help with the investigation, or those with dash cam or CCTV footage that captured the incident itself.

If you have any information, contact police via live chat, online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 211 of 3 September.

You can access the online portal and live chat here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/