Officers were called at 1.21am on Wednesday following reports that a 26-year-old man had been stabbed in a house on Cooperative Street in the Goldthorpe area of Barnsley.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody, South Yorkshire Police said.

Murder investigation launched after man stabbed to death in Yorkshire home

Two women, aged 20 and 25, and a 32-year-old man have been arrested by officers on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They also remain in custody at this time.

A scene remains in place on Cooperative Street while officers progress with their enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood said: "We understand news of this murder investigation will cause understandable concern in the community and our officers will be carrying out extra patrols to reassure people living in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you have any concerns, please do get in touch with our officers if you see them around. They are there to help and answer any queries you might have.

"If you have any information which could assist us, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 54 of 21 February 2024.

“You can also pass information to us via our online chat or online portal, which can be accessed here: http://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/.