The body was found at 6.40am on Thursday, May 13 in Pike End Road in Rishworth in Calderdale.

It is believed to be that of a man in his 20s from Moss Side in Manchester.

Police believe his death may be linked to a disturbance on Delaunays Road, Crumpsall, at around 3.40am on the same day.

The body was found in Pike End Road in Risworth.

A post mortem has revealed that he suffered serious head injuries after being struck with a weapon.

No arrests have yet been made.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the police.

Superintendent Rebecca Boyce, of GMP's City of Manchester division, said: "This is a very serious incident which has resulted in a man losing his life in what appears to be horrendous circumstances. Our thoughts are with his family and our specialist officers will be supporting them through this incredibly difficult time.

"We are working at great pace to try and piece together the events around this time to find those involved, and are particularly interested in anyone who may have heard the disturbance on Delaunays Road, or who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the early hours of Thursday morning, as this could be crucial.

"I understand that this incident will cause concern within the local community, and I would like to reassure residents that we have a number of lines of enquiry which we are thoroughly investigating. We will also have an increased police presence in the area whilst we continue with our investigation.

"If anyone has any information at all that could help police to establish the full circumstances surrounding this death, please do not hesitate to get in contact. Even the smallest piece of information could play a vital part in our investigation."

Anyone with information can contact police on 0161 856 4815, quoting incident number 3364 of 13/05/2021.

Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

