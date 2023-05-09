Murder investigation launched after teenager dies following attack in Yorkshire

South Yorkshire Police were called to Smelter Wood Drive in Woodhouse, Sheffield, on May 8 at around 1pm, following reports of an assault. A 19-year-old man was found at the scene with serious injuries.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics and police, he died at the scene. His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder but has since been released without charge.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “A post-mortem examination has not yet taken place and there continues to be a significant police presence within the area while initial enquiries are carried out and to offer reassurance to the local community.”

Detective Chief Inspector Andrea Bowell who is overseeing the investigation, said: “The significant presence of emergency services in the area yesterday afternoon will undoubtedly have caused concern among the local community.“Please be assured that we are working hard to understand the circumstances surrounding this incident and to identify those who may have been involved. I would appeal for anyone with information about those involved, or residents or businesses who may have CCTV, video doorbell or dash cam footage that may be useful to the investigation, to get in touch.“In this early stage of our investigation, please be mindful of what is shared on social media – a family is now grieving an awful loss, and our commitment must be to ensure that we complete as thorough an investigation for those loved ones. “

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 409 of May 8. Any footage can be submitted by emailing [email protected], including the incident number in the subject title.

