Murder investigation launched after woman found dead at home in Yorkshire

Humberside Police were called to the house on Aspen Close in Market Weighton at around 4pm on Sunday (March 5) following reports of a concern for safety of a woman. When police arrived, they found a woman had died, and launched a murder operation.
A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody as detectives continue to probe the circumstances around the woman’s death. Her family is being supported by specially trained officers.
Senior Investigating Officer Doug Blackwood said: “We understand that a tragic incident of this nature will cause shock and concern to the local community, but I would like to reassure people that this is an isolated incident between individuals known to each other with no wider risk to members of the public.
“Those living in the area can expect to see an increased number of officers over the coming days whilst a scene guard remains in place and we continue with our investigation.
“I would encourage anyone with any information, or anyone with any concerns to please come and speak to us."
Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting incident number 326 of March 5. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.