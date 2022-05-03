Murder investigation launched as man dies after being thrown out of Yorkshire rock club

James Adam Kelly, from Leeds, died in hospital on May 2, just hours after he was thrown out of Vintage Rock Bar on Silver Street in Doncaster on May 1.

He was then involved in an altercation with three other men once outside the nightclub. Officers from South Yorkshire Police gave Mr Kelly, aged 30, CPR until paramedics arrived and took him to hospital, but he could not be saved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His family and friends have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers, the force said. A post-mortem is due to take place today (May 3).

James Adam Kelly, from Leeds, dies after an altercation with three men in Doncaster

Three men were arrested at the scene on suspicion of Section 18 wounding. The men, a 40-year-old from Worksop, a 26-year-old from Nottingham and a 33-year-old from Doncaster, have now been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: "Enquiries remain ongoing. Officers and detectives would like to thank the many members pf the public who have so far come forward to help with the investigation and have provided evidence, photographs and video footage to support it.

"But detectives would still like to speak to anybody who may have been either inside or outside Vintage Rock Bar at the time who may be able to assist enquiries that they have not yet spoken to."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 875 of 1 May. CCTV or mobile phone footage can be emailed into South Yorkshire Police on [email protected], quoting the incident number in the subject line.