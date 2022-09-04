Murder investigation launched as man killed in Hull stabbing named as 47-year-old Jason Whincup

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A murder investigation was launched after a stabbing on Hessle Road early on Wednesday morning. Mr Whincup was taken to hospital but police confirmed that he died on Friday.

Det Supt Craig Nicholson is leading the investigation. Expressing his condolences to the family, he said: “I would reassure the community that as part of our enquiries three people have been arrested in connection with this investigation and the circumstances surrounding it, and those people are helping us with our enquiries."

He appealed directly to communities in the area to share information: "It goes without saying that anyone carrying a knife in our communities poses a serious danger, not only to others but to themselves.”