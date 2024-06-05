Murder investigation launched as police name man who died in Yorkshire crash

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died in a Yorkshire crash where the people in one of the cars ran off.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the crash in Wickersley, near Rotherham, on Sunday (Jun 2). He has now been released on bail as enquiries continue, but West Yorkshire Police has since said it is now treating the incident as a murder.

It comes as the family of the victim, 20-year-old Mackenzie Ball, paid tribute to him after police named him.

A statement from his family, who are being supported by specially trained officers, said: “Our family are absolutely devastated at the loss of our son Mac. He has been taken from us too soon. If anyone has any information about the incident, we ask that they contact the police. We ask that we may be given some privacy in which to grieve at this time.”

Police said the crash happened shortly after 4pm, when a silver Land Rover Discovery and silver Subaru Forester were in a crash on Morthen Road at the junction with Moat Lane.

Mackenzie, who was a passenger in the Land Rover, died at the scene.

The driver and three passengers inside the Subaru ran away from the scene, and police are now trying to find them.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Matt Bolger, said: “We have now declared our investigation into this man’s death a murder investigation.

“This is in the early stages and our team of detectives are working hard with extensive enquiries to piece together the circumstances of what happened on Sunday afternoon. I would strongly encourage the public not to speculate about the incident and respect the privacy of those affected.

“We are keen to hear from anyone with any information that could help with our investigation."