Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman in a Yorkshire town.

South Yorkshire Police were called to a home in Herringthorpe Road in Rotherham shortlybefore 6pm yesterday evening (Jun 21).

Paramedics also attended the scene following the report of a woman with serious injuries inside the property. Despite the best efforts of police and medical professionals, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a woman in Rotherham

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “A murder investigation is underway following the death of a woman in Rotherham. Yesterday evening (Jun 21), at 5.53pm we were called to reports of a woman inside a property on Herringthorpe Road with serious injuries.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

“A scene and road closures are currently in place on Herringthorpe Road while officers carry out their enquiries.”