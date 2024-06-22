Murder investigation launched following death of woman in Yorkshire
South Yorkshire Police were called to a home in Herringthorpe Road in Rotherham shortlybefore 6pm yesterday evening (Jun 21).
Paramedics also attended the scene following the report of a woman with serious injuries inside the property. Despite the best efforts of police and medical professionals, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “A murder investigation is underway following the death of a woman in Rotherham. Yesterday evening (Jun 21), at 5.53pm we were called to reports of a woman inside a property on Herringthorpe Road with serious injuries.
“Sadly, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
“A scene and road closures are currently in place on Herringthorpe Road while officers carry out their enquiries.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 878 of June 21. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.