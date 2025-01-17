Murder investigation launched in Doncaster after 64-year-old found dead as 23-year-old arrested

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found dead in the Conisbrough area of Doncaster.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police officers were called at 9.29pm on Thursday January 16 following a report of a 64-year-old man found dead at an address in Maple Grove.

Emergency services attended the property, with the man pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time, police said.

We were called at 9.29pm last night (Thursday 16 January) following a report of a 64-year-old man found deceased at an address in Maple Grove.

The victim's family has been made aware and are being supported by officers.

A small scene remains in place in part of Maple Grove as officers conduct further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Ben Wood, who is the Senior Investigating Officer for this case, said: "We understand that this news may cause concern in the local community, and I want to reassure you that a thorough investigation is underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A number of officers will remain at the scene over the course of today and potentially over the weekend as they carry out further enquiries and establish the circumstances behind this incident.

"I would urge anyone with information or footage which may help our investigative team to please get in touch with us. Even the smallest piece of information could really aid our investigation so I would urge you to make contact if you can help us in any way."

If you have information which could assist police with enquiries, please contact 101, quoting incident number 916 of 16 January 2025.

You can also pass information online via our reporting portal: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.