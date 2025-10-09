Murder investigation launched in Leeds after death of man
A man was found on St Wilfred’s Crescent, Harehills with serious injuries at around 12pm on October 8, police said.
He was pronounced dead a short time later. He has not yet been formally identified.
A number of scenes are in place whilst extensive enquiries are carried out including Parkside View, St Wilfreds Crescent and Amberton Crescent, West Yorkshire Police said.
Officers from the Homicide and Major Enquiry team are appealing to anyone who was in any of these areas around 12pm who may have witnessed anything to come forward with information.
Local neighbourhood policing patrols have been stepped up in the area to provide reassurance.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 650 of October 8.
Information can always be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111