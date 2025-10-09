Detectives have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Leeds.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man was found on St Wilfred’s Crescent, Harehills with serious injuries at around 12pm on October 8, police said.

He was pronounced dead a short time later. He has not yet been formally identified.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of scenes are in place whilst extensive enquiries are carried out including Parkside View, St Wilfreds Crescent and Amberton Crescent, West Yorkshire Police said.

Murder investigation launched in Leeds after death of man pic credit: John Devlin

Officers from the Homicide and Major Enquiry team are appealing to anyone who was in any of these areas around 12pm who may have witnessed anything to come forward with information.

Local neighbourhood policing patrols have been stepped up in the area to provide reassurance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat options at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat quoting log 650 of October 8.