Murder investigation launched in Leeds as man found unconscious in middle of road dies

Police in Leeds have launched a murder investigation after a man who suffered a serious assault in the Seacroft area on Wednesday died.

Officers were called to reports of an assault on Rosgill Drive, shortly after 9:05pm on June 14.

They found an unconscious man lying in the middle of the road.

The man, aged in his 40s, was taken to hospital by ambulance with serious head injuries where he died this afternoon, police confirmed.

A scene remains on at Rosgill Drive as officers establish exactly what happened.

Three men - two aged 38 and one aged 36 – have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been taken into custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Holdsworth of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “Detectives are piecing together the circumstances that led to this tragic death.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen the assault, or who may have information about the circumstances surrounding it to come forward and contact our investigation team.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101, or go online via https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 2043 of 14/6.