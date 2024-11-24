Murder investigation launched in York after death of man as two others sustain injuries
Police were called to an address in the Haxby Road area of York at 7.20pm on Saturday November 23.
Three people at the address had sustained injuries.
The two men and one woman were treated at the scene by medics.
One of the men, who was in his 20s from the Bradford area, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
He later died in hospital.
The other man is currently receiving hospital treatment and is in a stable condition.
A murder investigation has been launched and is currently ongoing.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A cordon has been placed around the scene, at a residential address, and there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area.
“We’re continuing to work closely with the community and have been carrying out extensive enquiries.
"If anyone has information regarding this incident and has yet to speak to us, please contact us on 101, select option 1 and give reference 12240214552.”