Murder investigation launched in Yorkshire town after death of 47-year-old as man arrested
Shortly before 2.15am on Thursday September 25, Cleveland Police officers were called by the ambulance service to concerns for a woman at a property on Baysdale Road.
A 47-year-old woman was treated by paramedics but died a short time later.
Her next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Officers have arrested a 50-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he is currently in custody being questioned, police confirmed.
Detective Inspector Matt Hollingsworth, of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET), said: “The investigation is still in the early stages as we begin to enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
“The woman’s death is currently being treated as unexplained while we establish the cause of death.
“A scene is in place at the property, with officers in the areas, as we conduct various enquiries, and I encourage anyone who has concerns to speak to a local officer.
“If you have information, CCTV or dash cam footage please do get in touch.”
Information can be provided by calling Cleveland Police on 101 or visiting the website quoting reference number 183721.
Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.