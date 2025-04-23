Murder probe launched after man, 43, found dead in Shipley as two people arrested
At 9:29am on Tuesday (Apr 22), police were called to an address on Stead Street, Shipley.
This was following reports of concerns for the safety of a man there.
When officers arrived at the scene a 43-year-old man was found dead at the property.
Police then arrested a man, 65, and a woman, 54, on suspicion of murder.
They currently remain in police custody at this time.
Police have stated a post-mortem examination will take place later on Wednesday (Apr 23).
In a statement West Yorkshire Police said: “Whilst the investigation is in its early stages extensive enquiries remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.”