Two people have been arrested and police have launched a murder investigation after a man was found dead at an address in Shipley.

At 9:29am on Tuesday (Apr 22), police were called to an address on Stead Street, Shipley.

This was following reports of concerns for the safety of a man there.

When officers arrived at the scene a 43-year-old man was found dead at the property.

Police then arrested a man, 65, and a woman, 54, on suspicion of murder.

They currently remain in police custody at this time.

Police have stated a post-mortem examination will take place later on Wednesday (Apr 23).

In a statement West Yorkshire Police said: “Whilst the investigation is in its early stages extensive enquiries remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.”

