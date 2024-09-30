North Yorkshire Police has launched a murder investigation after the body of man was found in Harrogate.

Just before 11pm on Sunday (Sept 29), police received a report of an incident at a flat in Strawberry Dale, Harrogate.

When officers arrived at the address, they found the body of a man, in his 50s.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the discovery two men aged 26 and 34 years old have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A third man, in his 40s, has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three currently remain in police custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Jonathon Sygrove, said: "We would urge anyone with information that may assist our investigation to get in touch straight away. Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12240177924.

“You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can submit information online at https://mipp.police.uk/ by clicking on the North Yorkshire Police logo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad