Murder probe launched after man, 50s, found dead in Harrogate flat as three men arrested
Just before 11pm on Sunday (Sept 29), police received a report of an incident at a flat in Strawberry Dale, Harrogate.
When officers arrived at the address, they found the body of a man, in his 50s.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Following the discovery two men aged 26 and 34 years old have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
A third man, in his 40s, has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
All three currently remain in police custody.
Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Jonathon Sygrove, said: "We would urge anyone with information that may assist our investigation to get in touch straight away. Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12240177924.
“You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can submit information online at https://mipp.police.uk/ by clicking on the North Yorkshire Police logo.
"We know this will be extremely worrying for the local community, and officers from our Neighbourhood Policing Team will be on duty today and carrying out reassurance patrols in the area. Please speak to them if you have any concerns."