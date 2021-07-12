Murder probe launched after man knocked down and killed by car in Heckmondwike

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team is appealing for witnesses as enquiries continue into the fatal collision and a prior disorder incident on Indus Close on the evening of Sunday July 11.

Officers were called at about 11.40pm to a report a 51-year-old man had been seriously injured on the street by a black Mercedes A class car which then made off from the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An incident had occurred a few minutes beforehand after the Audi had pulled up at the location with persons in the car then becoming involved in a dispute with the victim and others.

A murder investigation has been launched in Heckmondwike

The 51-year-old man was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries but sadly passed away in the early hours of Monday morning.

Following enquires, officers arrested two men, both aged 26 and two women aged 25 and 31 on suspicion of murder.

The car believed to have been involved has also been recovered for examination.

A man aged 35 has also now been arrested for affray in connection with the disorder incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Marc Bowes of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are in the early stages of this enquiry and continue to investigate the circumstances of what took place on Indus Close on Sunday evening which have resulted in a man losing his life.

"Officers do believe the victim was knocked down deliberately and have arrested four persons on suspicion of murder. All those arrested remain in custody for questioning at this time."

He added: “This has quite clearly been a very serious incident on a residential street, and I am appealing for witnesses to both the collision and the dispute which took place on Indus Close just beforehand.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who might have other information which could assist our enquiry.

“Information can be given to the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 referencing crime number 13210397297 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat