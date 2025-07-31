Murder probe launched after three-year-old girl found dead in Leeds home
West Yorkshire Police responded to reports concerning the safety of a child at 11:06am on Wednesday (Jul 30), at a property in Leeds.
Emergency services attended an address on Austhorpe Court, where they found the body of a three-year-old girl.
A woman at the address was taken to hospital for urgent medical attention - where she remains in a stable condition.
The woman was also arrested on suspicion of murder.
Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “We are treating this as an isolated incident and are not seeking anyone else in connection with it.
“I understand that such a tragic incident as this will cause shockwaves in the local community and that there will be speculation about what has happened.
“I would ask people to please let us investigate and if you do have any information that you think could assist our enquiries to get in contact with the investigation team.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 13250433711.”