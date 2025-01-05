Humberside Police has launched a murder investigation after a man died following a “serious assault” in Beverley.

Humberside Police responded to reports that a man had been “seriously assaulted” in Beverley in the early hours of Saturday morning (Jan 5).

Just after 1am members of the public reported the man was injured on Lairgate near to the junction with Saturday Market in Beverley.

Emergency services attended and a man was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment for life threatening injuries however he died a short while later.

A 43-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and possession of class B drugs and is currently in our custody being questioned by detectives.

Leading the investigation Senior Investigating Officer Leanne Murphy said: “Naturally, an incident of this naturally will cause shock and concern amongst the community.

“Whilst our investigation is very much in its primacy, our initial lines of enquiry are leading us to believe this to be an incident involving individuals known to each other with no wider risk to the public.

“A scene guard remains in place on Lairgate at the junction with the entrance to Saturday Market to ensure my team are able to conduct their investigation and establish the circumstances that led to the man’s death.

“Whilst the scene guard is in place, I can confirm road closures currently in place on Lairgate between the junction for Saturday Market and Newbegin and we would ask members of the public planning on travelling into Beverley today to avoid the area at this time.

“Those living in the area can expect to see an increased number of officers over the course of the weekend, conducting patrols and speaking with local residents. If anyone has any concerns at all, please do come and speak to our officers.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or may have been in the area at the time that has information that may assist with our enquiries, or has CCTV or dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident to please contact us on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 13 of 4 January.