Murder probe launched as 52-year-old man dies after being found unconscious in Yorkshire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man in his 50s died following a serious assault in Yorkshire this weekend.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Crown Street in Hebden Bridge shortly before 9pm on Saturday (Jul 27) following reports of a fight between two men in the street.

Officers and members of the ambulance service rushed to the scene and found a man aged 52 unconscious.

He was taken to hospital with a life-threatening head injury, but died on Monday (Jul 29).

Crown Street in Hebden Bridge

Officers have now re-arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder, and he remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuckm of West Yorkshire Police’s homicide and major enquiry team, said: “Specially trained officers are supporting the victim's family at this time and we are making extensive enquiries into his death.

“We know that there were a lot of people in Crown Street at the time who witnessed the incident, I would appeal directly to them to come forward and help us in our investigation. We are also appealing to any drivers who were in the area at the time who may have dash cam footage to come forward.”