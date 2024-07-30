Murder probe launched as 52-year-old man dies after being found unconscious in Yorkshire
West Yorkshire Police were called to Crown Street in Hebden Bridge shortly before 9pm on Saturday (Jul 27) following reports of a fight between two men in the street.
Officers and members of the ambulance service rushed to the scene and found a man aged 52 unconscious.
He was taken to hospital with a life-threatening head injury, but died on Monday (Jul 29).
Officers have now re-arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder, and he remains in custody.
Detective Chief Inspector Damian Roebuckm of West Yorkshire Police’s homicide and major enquiry team, said: “Specially trained officers are supporting the victim's family at this time and we are making extensive enquiries into his death.
“We know that there were a lot of people in Crown Street at the time who witnessed the incident, I would appeal directly to them to come forward and help us in our investigation. We are also appealing to any drivers who were in the area at the time who may have dash cam footage to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 13240407187. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.