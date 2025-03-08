Three men have been arrested after a man died when he was hit by a car in Scarborough in the early hours of this morning (Mar 8).

North Yorkshire Polie said its officers attended the scene of a crash shortly before 1.45am this morning (Mar 8) in Silver Street in Scarborough.

The man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

The man was hit by a white Audi, the force said.

Officers later found the vehicle in Peasholm Gardens, and arrested three men on suspicion of murder at an address in the town.

A cordon is still in place this afternoon where the crash took place.

A man has died after being hit by a car in Scarborough. | Photo Neil Cross Police stock image

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We understand that people will be shocked and concerned to hear what has happened overnight.

“High-visibility police patrols will be in Scarborough throughout the weekend to provide reassurance to the local community.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 12250041634.