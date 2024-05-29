A toddler was picked up by a stranger and kissed on her face in a Yorkshire park, police said.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing to two key witnesses to come forward after a toddler was picked up by an unknown man and kissed on her face.

The incident happened at around 4pm on Tuesday May 7, 2024 when the 13-month-old child was with her mother in the woodland area of the gardens and the suspect picked her up and began kissing her, police said.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “The two people pictured in these images are believed to have been present in Museum Gardens in York when the incident happened.

“We must stress that they are not suspects, but witnesses who could provide vital information.

“We do not have CCTV images of the suspect in this case and the witnesses’ information could be key to helping us identify the suspect.

“The people in the images or anyone who can help identify them is asked to email [email protected] or you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Sophie Howarth.

“If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org