“My dad should be here”: Family of cyclist killed in hit and run share anger

The family of a much-loved cyclist who was killed in a hit and run have urged others to think twice about their actions after discovering the driver was “doing balloons and laughing” during the incident.

Derbyshire man Cain Byrne was sentenced to 16 years and six months for causing the death of Graham Slinn, a devoted husband, father, grandfather and community spirit.

Byrne collided with Graham - who was crossing the road in Sheffield - pushing his bicycle near Todwick earlier this year in April.

He cowardly left the scene, and Graham’s family continues to struggle to understand how someone could demonstrate such callous and inhumane actions towards their loved one.

Graham’s family shared how Graham’s loss has impacted their lives as part of the sentencing hearing for Byrne.

With their permission, South Yorkshire Police shared parts of the statements to highlight the impact collisions have.

Graham’s daughter shared how the impact of losing her Dad is still unravelling, and she will never be the same person again.

She said: “Losing my dad in a hit and run accident has knocked a huge hole in my life and in the lives of my family and has impacted us in ways that are still unravelling.

“On the day he was killed, Dad did everything right in terms of safety: he cycled on the designated path, wore the proper safety helmet and high-visibility clothing, pressed the button for the green man, waited patiently for the lights to change to red, and ensured the car in the left-hand lane had come to a stop.

“But none of those precautions could protect him from someone who showed absolutely no regard for the rules of the road or for human life. He drove straight into my dad like he was nothing, then he just kept going. But my dad wasn’t ‘nothing’; he was everything to us.

“What has made this even more difficult is the knowledge of what happened afterwards.

“As if the shock of losing Dad wasn’t enough, learning that CCTV footage shows that immediately after my dad was killed the driver was seen doing balloons and appeared to be laughing. To see such callousness and indifference in the aftermath of causing the death of an innocent man is as disturbing as it is utterly devastating for me and for my family.

“I know that all my family members are struggling, and no one more than Mum. For me personally, though, since the loss of my dad, I’ve struggled to function in my usual way. One minute I’m flooded with feelings of profound sadness, the next, I’m boiling with rage, but running underneath all of this is a feeling of numbness and apathy.

“My dad should be here. He should still be part of our lives, sharing our successes, supporting us through our difficulties, laughing with us. His absence is felt every single day, and the pain of knowing his death was absolutely avoidable makes this so much more difficult, and I don’t think we’ll ever really recover.”

Within Graham’s wife victim impact statement, she shared how her life will never be the same again, not only has she lost her best friend, soul mate and love of her life, she has also lost the feeling of being safe.

She said: “I feel more vulnerable in lots of places and situations now that I don’t have Graham with me. I don’t think I’ll ever be able to ride my bike again, and that’s something we did together ever since we met – in fact, cycling is how we met. We used to walk our dog at least an hour every day, walking along local trails.

“Now I’m worried about where I walk her and avoid most of the places we used to go. I’m worried about there being no one there to help me and I’m worried about other people who might have bad intentions.

“All my confidence has disappeared, and I feel like I’m stuck in a bubble, everything seems like it’s unreal and it makes me feel very unsteady.