Mystery surrounds identity of young man wearing River Island and Adidas found dead in Bradford park two months ago

They have now appealed for anyone who might know him or who believes him to be a missing friend or relative to get in touch.

There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death in Horton Park on June 2.

West Yorkshire Police said: "The man is described as an Asian male, believed to be aged between 20 and 40 years old, with a round face, large build, clean shaven and tattoos on his arms and hands. He wore glasses and a religious bracelet possibly of south Asian origin on his right wrist along with some red-coloured threaded bracelets.

Horton Park

"At the time of his death, he was wearing a black River Island jumper, grey T-shirt, khaki green combat trousers and white Adidas trainers with three blue stripes.