A woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries and a man was found dead shortly after in a quiet Yorkshire village on Monday evening.

North Yorkshire Police was called to the village of Naburn, between York and Selby, shortly before 6pm after a concerned member of the public reported an assault at a property.

On arrival, officers found a woman with serious head injuries and she was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital by air ambulance.

A search for the suspect was carried out and police discovered the body of a man in a nearby playground.

A statement from the force said: “Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with his death. An investigation is ongoing into both incidents.

“Our thanks go to members of the public who supported the victim of the assault and helped at the scene of the incident.

“We realise the events in Naburn will have caused shock and concern in the village. However, officers believe that the wider community were not at risk and that both parties involved in the incident knew each other.”

