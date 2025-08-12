Naburn: 'Shock and concern' after woman airlifted to hospital and man's body found in Yorkshire village
North Yorkshire Police was called to the village of Naburn, between York and Selby, shortly before 6pm after a concerned member of the public reported an assault at a property.
On arrival, officers found a woman with serious head injuries and she was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital by air ambulance.
A search for the suspect was carried out and police discovered the body of a man in a nearby playground.
A statement from the force said: “Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with his death. An investigation is ongoing into both incidents.
“Our thanks go to members of the public who supported the victim of the assault and helped at the scene of the incident.
“We realise the events in Naburn will have caused shock and concern in the village. However, officers believe that the wider community were not at risk and that both parties involved in the incident knew each other.”
During the incident, a beige whippet dog escaped from the property. Police are appealing for anyone who finds the dog - or has information about the incident - to contact them on 101, quoting incident number 12250150460.