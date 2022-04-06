Gol Zazai, 30, was jailed for life with a minimum of 20 years on April 4 for the murder of 19-year-old Najeebullah Nekzad in August 2019.

Najeebullah, of Ashton-under-Lyne in Greater Manchester, had been strangled and left in a Fiat Punto on Scammonden Moor in Kirklees. He was found on New Hey Road on August 31, 2019.

Police believe Zazai, also of Greater Manchester, didn't act alone and are still looking for others connected to the murder.

Enquiries were and still are being carried out across Yorkshire, Greater Manchester and further afield.

T/ACC Pat Twiggs of West Yorkshire Police, who was the senior investigating officer in the case, said: “We welcome the sentencing of Zazai for his part in a truly callous offence in which Najeebullah was murdered and left abandoned in a remote part of Kirklees.

“The substantial sentence he has been given reflects the gravity of this crime, the motive for which, Zazai has never disclosed.

“We know Zazai didn’t act alone in committing this offence and the investigation into his killing remains open.

“Anyone who has information about the case can contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101 quoting Operation Palmetto or email to [email protected]