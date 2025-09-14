Knifepoint robber jailed after members of the public pin him up against wall until police arrive
Nathan Penwell threatened the woman with a knife on Harehills Road in Harehills, Leeds, on April 27, and demanded she give him her phone.
When she refused to give it to him, he pushed her onto the floor and tried to steal it from her.
But the 32-year-old hadn’t counted on members of the public springing into action, saving the woman and pinning him up against a wall until the police arrived.
He was arrested and put in a police car, during which time he repeatedly banged his head on the cage inside.
Penwell also headbutted an officers arm, causing bruising, when she opened the door of the cage to prevent him from hurting himself.
He was jailed for four years on September 11 after admitting robbery, possession of a knife in a public place and assault of an emergency worker.
Detective Sergeant Seb Horan, of Leeds District Crime Team, said: “The actions of Penwell were shocking and the community were very concerned by the incident which was evident by the amount of people who intervened.
“This was an investigation in which members of the public have played a significant part in detaining the suspect, who has then gone on to assault a police officer when she has tried to protect him from hurting himself.
"I hope the community are reassured that the comprehensive investigation by the Leeds District Crime Team has ensured that Penwell has faced justice for his actions.”