Police are appealing for the public’s help after a man entered the River Aire following a fish trip with a friend.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to reports of a man having entered the water near The Island, Knottingley, at around 10pm on Wednesday, July 10.

The man was identified as Nathan Stanley, aged 36, who had been fishing with a friend prior to entering the river.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Multi-agency searches, including the use of underwater search teams, have taken place since then to try and locate Nathan, who is from Ackworth.

Police are appealing to the public’s help in reporting any sightings of a Nathan Stanley, who is believed to have entered the River Aire in Knottingley. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/Google

As part of their ongoing enquiries, Wakefield District CID are appealing for the public’s help in reporting any sightings of Nathan since Wednesday night as they try and establish whether Nathan has made his way out of the water.