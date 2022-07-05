A man and a woman, in their thirties, were arrested at a property on Lyndale Crescent, Heckmondwike this morning (Tuesday) and are suspected of having roles in trafficking heroin from Pakistan, and arranging its onward sale across the UK.

They are believed to be part of an organised crime group linked to a number of substantial seizures of heroin since October 2020 at Heathrow Airport.

A further property in the Heckmondwike area was searched, along with a further two houses in Birstall and Wakefield, a spokesperson confirmed.

Officers attending the searches recovered quantities of drugs likely to be cocaine and heroin, as well as drugs paraphernalia and thousands of pounds in cash.

Both the man and the woman remain in custody for further questioning and searches at the properties are ongoing.

NCA Operations Manager Nigel Coles, said: “The drugs trade fuels violence, ruins lives and can devastate communities.