Nationwide police operation sees Hull man and two others charged over thefts in Yorkshire and beyond

A man from Hull and two others have been charged with almost 30 handbag and purse thefts following a nationwide operation.

The trio are believed to be behind a total of 28 thefts from a person and one robbery carried out between September 2017 and April this year in locations across the country.

Their arrests are the result of an operation led by Humberside Police alongside 10 others forces - Lincolnshire, North Yorkshire, Cumbria, Hertfordshire, Suffolk, Norfolk, Gwent, Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Durham.

Extensive investigations led officers to connect thefts in locations including Beverley, Harrogate, Scarborough and Northallerton to the group.

Humberside Police today said that a 44-year-old man from Hull had been charged alongside a 22-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, both of no fixed address.

The three are currently on remand and are due to appear at Grimsby Crown Court at a later date.

When and where were all of the alleged offences?

A list of dates and locations can be found below:

27/09/2017 - M&S, Beverley

29/09/2017 - Poundstretcher, Immingham

29/09/2017 - Aldi, Immingham

04/10/2017 - Tesco, Gainsborough

10/10/2017 - B&M, Immingham

11/11/2017 – Sainsbury’s, Harrogate

21/11/2017 - Aldi, Boston

23/11/2017 - Bon Marche, Scarborough (robbery)

15/12/2017 – Sainsbury’s, Hoddesdon

15/12/2017 - Tesco, Cheshunt

21/12/2017 - Heron, Hedon

15/01/2018 - Iceland, Bury St Edmunds

16/01/2018 - Aldi, Withernsea

16/01/2018 - Morrisons, Beverley

19/01/2018 - Heron, Immingham

25/01/2018 - Iceland, Dereham

29/01/2018 - Sainsbury, Darlington

29/01/2018 - Tesco, Carlisle

29/01/2018 - Morrisons, Carlisle

20/03/2018 - Aldi, Oldham

21/03/2018 - Wilkinsons, Northallerton

27/03/2018 – Aldi, Blackwood

11/04/2018 – Jack Fulton Store, Colne

13/04/2018 - Aldi, Penrith

13/04/2018 - Morrisons, Penrith

13/04/2018 – Lidl, Wigton

14/04/2018 - Morrisons, Carlisle

15/04/2018 - B&M, Penrith

17/04/2018 - Waitrose, Stamford