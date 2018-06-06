Nationwide police operation sees Hull man and two others charged over thefts in Yorkshire and beyond

A man from Hull and two others have been charged with almost 30 handbag and purse thefts following a nationwide operation.
The trio are believed to be behind a total of 28 thefts from a person and one robbery carried out between September 2017 and April this year in locations across the country.
Their arrests are the result of an operation led by Humberside Police alongside 10 others forces - Lincolnshire, North Yorkshire, Cumbria, Hertfordshire, Suffolk, Norfolk, Gwent, Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Durham.
Extensive investigations led officers to connect thefts in locations including Beverley, Harrogate, Scarborough and Northallerton to the group.
Humberside Police today said that a 44-year-old man from Hull had been charged alongside a 22-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman, both of no fixed address.
The three are currently on remand and are due to appear at Grimsby Crown Court at a later date.
When and where were all of the alleged offences?
A list of dates and locations can be found below:
27/09/2017 - M&S, Beverley
29/09/2017 - Poundstretcher, Immingham
29/09/2017 - Aldi, Immingham
04/10/2017 - Tesco, Gainsborough
10/10/2017 - B&M, Immingham
11/11/2017 – Sainsbury’s, Harrogate
21/11/2017 - Aldi, Boston
23/11/2017 - Bon Marche, Scarborough (robbery)
15/12/2017 – Sainsbury’s, Hoddesdon
15/12/2017 - Tesco, Cheshunt
21/12/2017 - Heron, Hedon
15/01/2018 - Iceland, Bury St Edmunds
16/01/2018 - Aldi, Withernsea
16/01/2018 - Morrisons, Beverley
19/01/2018 - Heron, Immingham
25/01/2018 - Iceland, Dereham
29/01/2018 - Sainsbury, Darlington
29/01/2018 - Tesco, Carlisle
29/01/2018 - Morrisons, Carlisle
20/03/2018 - Aldi, Oldham
21/03/2018 - Wilkinsons, Northallerton
27/03/2018 – Aldi, Blackwood
11/04/2018 – Jack Fulton Store, Colne
13/04/2018 - Aldi, Penrith
13/04/2018 - Morrisons, Penrith
13/04/2018 – Lidl, Wigton
14/04/2018 - Morrisons, Carlisle
15/04/2018 - B&M, Penrith
17/04/2018 - Waitrose, Stamford