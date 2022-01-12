Wakefield Council said police had been called “30 times” to a home in Featherstone throughout the course of 2021, in response to persistent reports of anti-social and threatening behaviour.

The council said it has now secured a “closure order” on the property from Magistrates, which has resulted in the tenant being evicted and a ban on anyone entering the home for three months.

The exact location of the home has not been revealed.

File image of police vehicles

But writing in a public report, the council’s portfolio holder for communities, Maureen Cummings, said some of the residents had been “losing sleep” because of the nuisance.

Councillor Cummings said: “Legal action has been taken to close down a house and evict a tenant at the centre of anti-social behaviour in the Wakefield

district.

“Wakefield Council has worked with West Yorkshire Police to protect residents living near a property in Featherstone, who have reported feeling unsafe in their own homes due to the behaviour of the tenant and visitors to the property.

“Police have been called 30 times this year to reports of anti-social behaviour and threats emanating from individuals residing at the premises which has caused much distress to neighbours.”

Coun Cummings said the council applied for a closure order after all other attempts to tackle the problem failed.