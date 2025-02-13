New Humberside Chief Constable chosen out of shortlist of three for top job
Chris Todd was unanimously endorsed by a selection panel following a shortlist of three candidates for the role of chief constable at Humberside Police.
He will now attend a confirmation hearing with the Humberside Police and Crime Panel in March.
Police and crime commissioner Jonathan Evison said: “After a rigorous recruitment process, I am confident that Chris Todd has the experience, capability and ambition to continue to drive the force forward on it’s journey of
continuous improvement.
“Humberside Police has risen to become the highest performing force in the country, with an outstanding grading in the latest PEEL report.
"The inspection highlighted investigating crime, as ‘requires improvement’ and this is something Temporary Chief Constable Judi Heaton has been working hard to address.
“The force has been under excellent guardianship during Chief Constable Heaton’s leadership and I want to record my thanks to her for stepping into the role and providing the much needed stability and support to the force.”
Mr Todd said he was keen to get stuck in: “I am incredibly humbled and proud to be offered the opportunity to become the next Chief Constable of Humberside Police.
“Everything I have seen and all the encounters I have had with officers and staff so far fill me with excitement at the prospect. I am looking forward now to getting stuck into the hard work ahead and getting to meet all my new colleagues.”