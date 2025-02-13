New Humberside Chief Constable chosen out of shortlist of three for top job

An Assistant Chief Constable at the Police Service of Northern Ireland has been announced as the preferred candidate for the top job at Humberside Police.

Chris Todd was unanimously endorsed by a selection panel following a shortlist of three candidates for the role of chief constable at Humberside Police.

He will now attend a confirmation hearing with the Humberside Police and Crime Panel in March.

Police and crime commissioner Jonathan Evison said: “After a rigorous recruitment process, I am confident that Chris Todd has the experience, capability and ambition to continue to drive the force forward on it’s journey of

continuous improvement.

“Humberside Police has risen to become the highest performing force in the country, with an outstanding grading in the latest PEEL report.

"The inspection highlighted investigating crime, as ‘requires improvement’ and this is something Temporary Chief Constable Judi Heaton has been working hard to address.

“The force has been under excellent guardianship during Chief Constable Heaton’s leadership and I want to record my thanks to her for stepping into the role and providing the much needed stability and support to the force.”

Mr Todd said he was keen to get stuck in: “I am incredibly humbled and proud to be offered the opportunity to become the next Chief Constable of Humberside Police.