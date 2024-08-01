The man set to be the police and crime commissioner's deputy for Humberside says allegations of cronyism are "absolute rubbish".

Councillor Leo Hammond said he will resign from East Riding Council's cabinet to become the deputy PCC, but will stay on as Wolds Weighton ward councillor.

The councillor, who was election agent to PCC Jonathan Evison in the run-up to his successful re-election in May, was asked by the Lib Dem’s Paul Smith whether it created a conflict of interest at a confirmation hearing of the police and crime panel yesterday. The panel doesn’t have the power of veto, but can make recommendations on whether the appointment should be made.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms.

After a public session members went into a discussion behind closed doors to decide their recommendation. The outcome should be known within weeks.

Cllr Leo Hammond, speaking at East Riding of Yorkshire's Full Council meeting on Wednesday, January 10. Picture is from East Riding of Yorkshire Council/YouTube, available for all LDRS partners to use.

Lib Dem opposition leader Coun Denis Healy said afterwards while the appointment was a matter for the PCC, Mr Hammond should resign as a councillor.

In 2013 Paul Robinson stepped down as a Howdenshire councillor to take on the role of deputy PCC after a motion called on him to stand down. Mr Robinson had worked on Matthew Grove's election campaign for PCC.

Coun Healy said: "In 2013 full council made it abundantly clear that being a deputy PCC was not compatible with also serving residents as a member of East Riding Council, and if councillor Hammond refuses to resign his council seat I will be bringing the matter to full council in September to allow the council to make its will clear."

In a letter to the panel, a resident questioned the councillor’s qualifications for the role and accused him of “bombarding” local Facebook groups when encouraging people to vote for Mr Evison.

He said it looked as if Coun Hammond was now being “rewarded” for his support.

Coun Hammond said there was a precedent as Mr Evison was a councillor in North Lincolnshire for two years before standing down. He claimed the role was "cost neutral" because the posts of two members of police staff had been dissolved.

Of the allegations of cronyism he said: "It is absolute rubbish. I understand Jonathan's vision and priorities for the region through work as a cabinet member and have the experience and relationships to help deliver that. I don't think there is a conflict of interest, if anything it helps you bring both these partner agencies (together). They go hand in hand." The appointment is political, in the gift of the PCC, and he will employed by the office of police and crime commissioner as a member of police staff on a salary of £37,347 to £43,230.

Coun Hammond, whose portfolio currently includes community safety, said his role would include road safety, Humberside Criminal Justice Board and communications.