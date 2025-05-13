Police have named a man who was found dead in a river in Yorkshire at the weekend.

The body of Nigel Stevens, 57, was pulled from a river near to Treeton Lane in Rotherham at around 7.15pm on Saturday (May 10).

Nigel had been reported missing earlier that day as he had not been seen since Thursday (May 8), South Yorkshire Police said.

Formal identification has now taken place and the force has confirmed it was the body of Nigel who was pulled from the water.

His family - who are being supported by specialist police officers - have released an image of him.

A 42-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on bail.

Detective Inspector Matthew Bolger, from South Yorkshire Police, said: "Our thoughts at this moment remain wholeheartedly with Nigel's family at what is undoubtedly an extremely difficult time.

Nigel Stevens | SYP

"Our enquiries are continuing at pace and we are urging anyone who has information, and has not yet spoken to us, to come forward and do so.

“Even the smallest piece of information could prove vital as we work to piece together the events which led to Nigel's tragic death."