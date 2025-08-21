Nine O’Clock Service: Jury discharged in trial of former priest

A jury has been discharged in the trial of a former priest who was the leader of the Nine O’Clock Service evangelical movement.

Christopher Brain, 68, from Wilmslow, Cheshire, was charged with one count of rape and 36 counts of indecent assault between 1981 and 1995 against 13 women. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He was the leader of the Nine O’Clock Service (NOS), part of the Church of England, in Sheffield between 1986 and 1995.

The 11-strong jury, sitting at Inner London Crown Court, was discharged by Judge Freya Newbery on Thursday after failing to reach a verdict on five counts, having started deliberations on August 12.

Former priest Christopher Brain 68, from Wilmslow, Cheshire, who was the leader of evangelical movement the Nine O'Clock Service (NOS) part of the Church of England, in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, between 1986 and 1995, arrives at Inner London Crown Court where he was found guilty on Wednesday of 17 counts of indecent assault against nine women, during the years he led the movement. The jury cleared him of 15 counts of indecent assault and are still deliberating on four counts of indecent assault and one of rape. Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

The judge told the jurors: “I am going to discharge you now on those counts. For you it all comes to an end now.

“I am really grateful for such a lot of time that you have given.”

Ms Newbury gave the jurors the option of exemption from jury service if summoned within the next 10 years.