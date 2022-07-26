North Yorkshire Police said: "Around 6pm on Thursday 21 July, a nine-year-old boy was bitten by a dog outside Booths supermarket in Settle.

"The boy suffered broken skin and bruising but did not require further treatment.

"The dog was tied up but after the incident, became loose and ran into the supermarket where it was restrained.

"North Yorkshire Police is appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have further information which could help the investigation.

"If you can help, please email: [email protected] or call 101, press option 2 and ask for PC 188 Jane Carpenter.