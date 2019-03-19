Nine-year-old boy seriously injured after being hit by bus in school car park in Yorkshire

The incident happened on Monday, March 19 at St Francis Xavier School in Richmond.
A nine-year-old boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a bus in a school car park in Richmond, North Yorkshire.

The incident happened on Monday, March 19 at St Francis Xavier School on Darlington Road, Richmond.

Police and paramedics were called to the school and the primary school pupil was taken to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough.

A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Police said: “We were called to a report of a collision on Darlington Road, Richmond, at about 3.30pm yesterday, involving a pedestrian and a bus.

"The pedestrian, a nine-year-old boy, was taken to hospital with serious – but not life-threatening – injuries, where he continues to receive treatment.”