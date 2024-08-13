Road deaths and serious injuries should reach zero by 2040, according to ambitious new targets set by the Mayor of West Yorkshire.

Over a thousand people each year - some 1,457 in 2023 - are killed or seriously injured on the county’s roads, with numbers rising 27 per cent since 2019.

Some 660 children suffered an injury or were killed on West Yorkshire’s roads in 2022, figures show, most of whom were walking.

The Vision Zero 2040 strategy, led by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) has identified that pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists are most at risk across, and account for two-thirds of deaths on the area’s roads.

The strategy focuses on the safe system approach - safe roads, behaviours, speeds, vehicles and an effective post collision response. Objectives have been set under each theme to involve the community, and improve criminal justice outcomes to deter dangerous driving.

Technology to make roads safer, particularly at crossings, is also being examined, as is bringing in new road layouts to improve safety for pedestrians.

WYCA aim to halve deaths to around 700 a year by 2030 as an interim target.

It’s a topic close to the heart of Deputy Mayor for policing Alison Lowe. Her sister died aged just three in the 1960s after being hit by a lorry in Leeds.

She said: “My sister Debbie would have been 63 this year, had she not been killed by a speeding driver when she was just three years old.

“The impact of death or serious injury is immediate, but the pain and devastation for families and the wider community can last for decades.

“I am committed to ensuring we end the scourge of road death for all our communities across West Yorkshire.”

Emergency services, local authorities, National Highways, victim support services and road safety campaigners are all backing the strategy, as are Calderdale couple, Bev and Steve Gough, whose daughter, Naomi, 19, tragically lost her life due to a road traffic collision.

Mr and Mrs Gough said: “It's been a nightmare since. You live a life sentence and it’s always like the horrors of that night were only yesterday.

“Something that really hurts to this day and always will do, is that we couldn’t have a wedding for her. As a proud father I didn’t have the honour of walking her down the aisle in white. The only way we could do that was in a white coffin and that will never go away.

"Naomi had plans, she wanted to get married and have children. We should have more grandchildren. Our grandchildren, who never met Naomi ask ‘how many cousins should they have?’. We were robbed of our future, we had to start again without Naomi.”

Businesses and individuals are also encouraged to sign the Vision Zero pledge, available online, and share what steps they will take to improve road safety in the region.